Go
Toast

The Mug Community Coffee Shop, Inc.

Come in and enjoy!

1137 E. Champlain Dr.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Marble Works$9.00
Served on a toasted Marble Rye bread with our house made chipotle aioli sauce, gouda cheese, freshly cooked eggs, bacon, spinach, tomato, red onion, and avocado.
Avocado Toast$8.50
Served on Marble Rye with a spread of avocado, fresh cooked egg, spinach, and tomato.
Latte
Suited & Booted
Build Your Own Croissant$8.50
Served on our soft Croissant with all your favorite toppings.
Funky Monkey
Punch in The Face
Gouda Morning Sandwich$8.50
Served on a toasted ciabatta bun with gouda cheese, our house made tomato aioli sauce, fresh sliced black forest ham, a fresh cooked egg, spinach, and red onion.
Fog Breaker
Breakfast Brioche$8.00
Served on a toasted brioche bun with our house made chipotle aioli sauce, cheddar cheese, fresh cooked egg, and bacon.
See full menu

Location

1137 E. Champlain Dr.

Fresno CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Maya Sushi Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

PressBox Sports Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

West Coast Sourdough

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Annesso Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Modern Pizza, Old School Technique
Annesso is about the art of hand crafted pizza along with warm hospitality in a comfortable, yet vibrant and social atmosphere.
We source the best flour we can find, allow our dough to mature over multiple days, and carefully hand form each pizza as it is ordered. Our menu also includes Italian-Inspired antipasti, vibrant salads, and locally sourced seasonal veggie dishes to compliment our pizzas.
The Annesso bar program shares the same philosophy as the kitchen with its made-from-scratch cocktails and carefully curated beer and wine lists

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston