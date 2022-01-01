Go
The Piedmont Bar & Kitchen

Locally owned restaurant and bar focused on serving simple American fare, in a casual, family-friendly atmosphere. We are currently offering carryout, curbside and dine-in service.

1791 Richmond Road

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$13.00
romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan, Caesar dressing
Beignets$7.00
Flash Fried Dough, topped with powdered sugar for a sweet finish.
Gobbfather$16.00
roasted turkey, pepper jack cheese, pickles, spicy mayo, arugula, sourdough
Not A Burger (Chicken Sand)$15.00
grilled or fried chicken breast, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing, potato roll
Blue Pils Double$16.00
1/2 lb chuck brisket blend, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, pilsner caramelized onions, potato roll
Superfood Salad$15.00
chopped kale, shredded veggies, edamame, cranberries, cashews, sesame seeds, tahini vinaigrette
Sliders$8.00
Chicken Wings$16.00
7 Jumbo Chicken Wings, Slow-Cooked then Crispy Fried, tossed in your choice of Sauce. Served with Ranch and Celery
Grown-Up Smashie$15.00
1/2 lb chuck brisket blend, white American, shredded lettuce, pickles, cherry pepper mayo, potato roll
BYO Pizza$12.00
Marinara, house cheese blend and choice of toppings ($2 each)
Location

1791 Richmond Road

Charlottesville VA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
