Third Base Grill

Safari Coffee

Our mission is simple – provide each customer with a premium coffee product and serve it with a level of compassion and care rarely found in the world. Our focus at Safari is on our customers and their needs as human beings, not just their desire for coffee. Our success is based on our ability to provide great coffee and the love of Jesus and we plan to do this one cup at a time.

Our coffee is offered in 3 different size, Journey (small), Safari (medium), and Mission (large).

