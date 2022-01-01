Go
Toast

Third Base Grill

Come in and enjoy!!

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

3215 Rock Creek Villa Dr • $

Avg 4.3 (689 reviews)

Popular Items

Mason's Chicken Fingers$5.95
TBG Burger$8.95
Our fresh, never frozen patty. Now build your own the way you want it!!
Fried Pickles$7.65
Fried pickle slices served with our homemade chipotle ranch
Quesadilla$8.95
Chicken, cheese and pico de gallo melted in a tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream
Corndog Nuggets$7.95
10 corndog nuggets served with yellow mustard
BBQ Sandwich$9.95
Carolina-style, vinegar based BBQ served with coleslaw and your choice of sauce
Fried Buff Wrap$9.95
Crispy chicken tossed in our mild sauce with ranch dressing, lettuce and tomato
Fish and Chips$11.35
Beer-battered cod, served with homemade tartar sauce and cole slaw
10 Wings$12.65
Steak and Cheese$10.95
Grilled and chopped ribeye with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and peppers on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

3215 Rock Creek Villa Dr

Quinton VA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Safari Coffee

No reviews yet

Our mission is simple – provide each customer with a premium coffee product and serve it with a level of compassion and care rarely found in the world. Our focus at Safari is on our customers and their needs as human beings, not just their desire for coffee. Our success is based on our ability to provide great coffee and the love of Jesus and we plan to do this one cup at a time.
Our coffee is offered in 3 different size, Journey (small), Safari (medium), and Mission (large).

The Daily Fix

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mexico Restaurant Sandston

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Canastas Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston