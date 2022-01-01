Go
Third Coast Spice Cafe

New American Diner! Locally sourced Cage Free Eggs, Organic Oatmeal and Greens. Dog Friendly outside dining and a kid zone!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

761 Indian Boundary Rd Ste 6 • $$

Avg 4.6 (783 reviews)

Popular Items

Gravy Train Bowl$12.95
Hash Browns, Scrambled Eggs, Sausage Gravy, Cheddar Cheese and a House Made Buttermilk Biscuit
BYO Omelet$13.95
Build your personalized creation!
Sunrise Commuter Sandwich$8.95
Peppered Bacon, Cage Free Scrambled Eggs, Sharp Cheddar on Bit of Swiss Harvest Grain Toast
Third Coast Omelet$13.50
Peppered Bacon, Caramelized Onion, Avocdo, Tomato, Sharp Cheddar
Durango Chicken$12.95
Grilled Sourdough Bread, Chicken Breast, Peppered Bacon, Roasted Poblano Sauce, Jack Cheese and Cilantro LIme Mayonnaise.
Mayflower Madness$12.75
Whole Wheat Bread, Smoked Turkey Breast, Cheddar, Peppered Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato Slices
Side Hash Browns$3.95
Mediterranean Chicken Salad$12.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, Organic Greens, House Blend Greens, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Red Peppers, Feta, Carrots, Olives, Hummius and our House Dressing
Side Sausage, Ham, Bacon$3.95
The Peggy$12.95
Smoked Turkey, Provolone, Balsamic Tomatoes, Spinach, Roasted Bell Pepper and Cilantro Lime Mayonnaise on a Pretzel Roll
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

761 Indian Boundary Rd Ste 6

Chesterton IN

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
