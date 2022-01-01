Go
  • Third Eye Pies - Grove City

Third Eye Pies - Grove City

A Creative Pizza Experience

225 Westside Square Dr Unit 101

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Monay$9.88
Red Sauce, Shred Mozzarella, Pepperoni
Warhall$9.88
Alfredo Sauce, Shred Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Drizzle
Mini Build Your Own$6.88
Let Your Mind Wander, Create Your Own Masterpiece
Last Supper$9.88
Red Sauce, Shred Mozzarella, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, White Onions, Italian Sausage, Black Olives
Pacasso$9.88
Red Sauce, Shred Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage
American Gothic$9.88
Alfredo Sauce, Shred Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Drizzle
Create Your Own Pie$11.88
Let Your Mind Wander, Create Your Own Masterpiece.
Polluck$9.88
BBQ Sauce, Shred Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, BBQ Sauce Drizzle
Mona Liza$9.88
Red Sauce, Fresh Sliced Mozzarella, Grape Tomatoes, Fresh Basil Leaves
Cheesy Bread 11"$7.88
Our Full Size Original Dough, Garlic Butter, Cheddar-Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan, Asiago, Italian Seasoning Dust, Choice of Dipping Sauce
Location

225 Westside Square Dr Unit 101

Mercer PA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
