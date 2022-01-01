Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Gas•tro•pub [gas-troh-pubb] A public house that serves high quality food, beer and cocktails without pretension. Thirsty Lion’s culinary commitment is to provide an eclectic variety of globally inspired cuisines with an emphasis on local ingredients, bold flavors and scratch recipes.
3077 W. Frye Road
Popular Items
Location
3077 W. Frye Road
Chandler AZ
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Adalberto's
Come in and enjoy!
Pasta 78 - HQ
Come in and enjoy!
Some Burros
Come in and enjoy!
Wildflower
Come in and enjoy!