Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

Gas•tro•pub [gas-troh-pubb] A public house that serves high quality food, beer and cocktails without pretension. Thirsty Lion’s culinary commitment is to provide an eclectic variety of globally inspired cuisines with an emphasis on local ingredients, bold flavors and scratch recipes.

3077 W. Frye Road

Popular Items

Oven Baked Soft Pretzel$13.95
One freshly baked jumbo pretzel, buttered and salted. Served with a Jalapeño Jam, Sweet Mustard Sauce and Thirsty Lion’s Signature Beer Cheese Sauce.
Spicy Fried Chicken Sliders$12.95
Jalapeños buttermilk marinated chicken double coated with spicy seasoned flour. Served on a toasted slider buns spread with chipotle aioli, topped with Napa slaw tossed with Sweet Chipotle dressing.
Cheeseburger$14.95
1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a grilled pub bun spread with burger sauce. Served with your choice of cheese, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions and pickle chips.
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenderloins$11.95
Six hand breaded chicken tenderloins, dipped in seasoned batter and fried to perfection. Served with Sriracha Fry Sauce and Peppercorn Ranch.
IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips$18.95
Three crispy fried IPA beer battered cod filets served with Napa coleslaw, hand-cut fries and Lemon Caper Tarter sauce.
Gochuchang Korean BBQ Pork & Kimchi Fried Rice$18.95
Boneless smoked country pork ribs basted with Korean BBQ sauce and served around chopped Kimchi Fried Rice with green onions. Topped with an egg sunny side up egg.
French Dip Sandwich$17.95
Slow roasted, thinly sliced beef tip topped with melted provolone cheese piled high on a Parmesan grilled ciabatta bun and served with a side of horseradish cream and Rosemary Au Jus.
Southern Fried Chicken Mac & Cheese$17.95
Cheddar, Jack, Swiss and Parmesan cheese, cavatappi pasta and toasted bread crumbs topped with jalapeño buttermilk fried chicken and garnished with spicy peppers.
Smoked Turkey Club$15.95
Peppered smoked turkey, maple bacon, pepper jack cheese, avocado, tomato, and lettuce grilled on rustic Bianco bread with chipotle aioli .
Location

3077 W. Frye Road

Chandler AZ

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
