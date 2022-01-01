Go
Thrive Juice Bar & Kitchen offers quick and delicious nourishing food and vibrant drinks to fuel your adventures in and around Acadia National Park. Menu offerings include: breakfast bites, fresh juices, superfood smoothies, smoothie bowls, hearty salads, wraps, homemade healthy snacks and sweet treats. The Thrive Juice Bar & Kitchen menu offers something for everyone and features abundant gluten-free and plant-based vegan options while providing fresh and exciting choices for meat eaters alike.

SUMMER BERRY
strawberry, raspberry, banana, lemon, orange, maine maple syrup, almond milk (V/GF/SF)
*allergy warning: tree nuts
BLISSFUL BERRY BOWL$11.95
maine blueberries, banana, strawberry, peanut butter, cinnamon, dates, almond milk (blended). topped with gluten-free granola, strawberry, banana, goji berries, and a honey drizzle (GF/DF/SF)
*allergy warning: peanuts.
*note: our gluten free granola does contain honey.
*if you make any superfood additions to your bowl, please note whether you would like your add-ins put ON TOP of the bowl or ADDED INTO THE BLEND.
PB & J$7.95
maine blueberries, strawberry, banana, peanut butter, almond milk, date, cinnamon (V/GF/SF)
*allergy warning: peanuts, tree nuts
CLASSIC EGG SANDWICH$6.95
multigrain english muffin, two cage-free eggs fried over hard, nitrate/antibiotic-free bacon, vermont sharp cheddar (SF)
*allergy warnings: gluten/wheat/egg/dairy
BLUEBERRY ACAI BOWL$11.95
frozen acai, maine blueberries, banana, orange, almond milk (blended). topped with gluten free granola, banana, strawberry, maine blueberries, coconut flakes, and a honey drizzle (GF/DF/SF)
*allergy warning: tree nut
*note: our gluten free granola contains honey.
*if you make any superfood additions to your bowl, please note whether you would like your add-ins put ON TOP of the bowl or ADDED INTO THE BLEND.
ENERGIZE$7.95
strawberries, pineapple, mango, carrot juice, with or without raw beet powder (V/GF/SF)
*add camu camu for a big vitamin C boost!
BREAKFAST BURRITO$10.95
two cage-free eggs scrambled, sweet potatoes, black beans, brown rice (cooked in coconut milk), vermont sharp cheddar, avocado, chipotle ranch, fresh salsa
*allergy warnings: gluten/wheat/eggs/dairy/soy. our tortilla wraps contain soy
*chipotle ranch ingredient info: garlic, lemon, soy-free vegenaise, oat milk, fresh dill, scallions, pepper, salt, chipotle peppers.
REVITALIZE$7.95
spinach, kale, pineapple, banana, mint, lime, coconut water (V/GF/SF)
TURKEY BACON CHEDDAR WRAP$10.95
turkey breast (roasted in house), sharp vermont cheddar, nitrate/antibiotic-free pork bacon, tomato, organic greens, roasted tomato aioli.
*allergy warnings: wheat/gluten/soy. our tortilla wraps contain soy
*roasted tomato aioli ingredient info: organic fire roasted tomatoes, organic tomato paste, organic apple cider vinegar, chili paste, soy-free vegenaise, rice wine vinegar, salt
AVOCADO TOAST$6.95
multigrain, smashed avocado, pink salt, red pepper flakes, Fiore olive oil, hemp seeds, micro greens, lemon (V/SF) *our gluten-free option is also vegan.
*NEW: our avocado toast is now available in two sizes. The half-size is perfect for a light snack or to pair with a juice or smoothie. The full-size is great as a meal or to share with a friend. The gluten-free option comes in just one size (served on a Food For Life gluten-free, and vegan, english muffin).
*allergy warnings: gluten/wheat
51 Rodick St

Bar Harbor ME

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
