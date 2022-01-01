Thyme Kitchen and Craft Beers
American - Gastro Pub
GRILL
736 SW Washington • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
736 SW Washington
Peoria IL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Spice Hospitality
Come in and enjoy!
Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats
Artisan Crafted Wood Fired Pizza in the Heart of Peoria's Warehouse District
Macks
Come in and enjoy!