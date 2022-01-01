Jaxson's Ice Cream Parlour

No reviews yet

For 66 years, JAXSON'S Ice Cream Parlor, Restaurant and Country Store has been a Dania Beach landmark. Using the finest ingredients available and time honored methods, all 50+ JAXSON'S Ice Cream flavors and toppings, even soft drink syrups, are made daily on the premises. Our legendary food, from juicy, delicious hamburgers and phenomenal corned beef and pastrami sandwiches to a variety of salads, receives the same care and attention as the Ice Cream. Come in and enjoy!!

