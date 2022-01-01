Timmy T's Gourmet Grinders
Sandwich Shop
WE DELIVER 1 SANDWICH MINIMUM!
Fresh baked bread, Fresh Sliced Veggies, Meats, & Cheese
SANDWICHES
60 Kihapai Street • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
60 Kihapai Street
Kailua HI
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Boardroom
Craft farm-to-glass locally inspired cocktail and pupus lounge located in the heart of Kailua, Oahu. Decompress on the outdoor lanai surrounded by Hawaiian flora and fauna or be wow-d by our bartender team inside. An homage to Hawaii, come visit us at The Boardroom.
Solar Shack
Eat Right, Smile More.
The Food Company
Now located in Boardriders Bar & Grill at 201-A Hamakua Drive
D’Vine Kailua Wine Bar
Kailua's tasting room and bottle shop. More than 40 wines available by the taste or glass with dine-in service. Available for takeout: hot panini sandwiches, charcuterie platters and desserts.