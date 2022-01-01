Go
Timmy T's Gourmet Grinders

Sandwich Shop
WE DELIVER 1 SANDWICH MINIMUM!
Fresh baked bread, Fresh Sliced Veggies, Meats, & Cheese

SANDWICHES

60 Kihapai Street • $

Avg 4.2 (669 reviews)

Popular Items

Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.99
Chocolate Chip Cookie
#5 Da Vinny$8.99
Salami & Capocollo, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Vinaigrette, Italian Herbs
#16 Lanikai Luau$10.98
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
#9 Goodfella$11.47
Salami & Cpocollo, Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions
#1 The Stumpy Pete$8.49
Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
#12 Club Kailua$10.48
Turkey, Cheese, Avacado Spread, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Cucumbers, Sprouts
#4 Bird of Paridise$8.49
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Sprouts, Mayo
Jumbo Pickle$1.99
BBQ$1.99
1 oz bag
Maui Onion Chips$1.99
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

60 Kihapai Street

Kailua HI

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
