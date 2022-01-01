Kailua sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Kailua

Egghead Cafe image

 

Egghead Cafe

25 Maluniu Ave., Kailua

TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Egg & Cheese grill sandwich$7.50
Eggs, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, country bread.
Berryful Moffle$9.50
More about Egghead Cafe
Kalapawai Market @ Kailua Beach image

 

Kalapawai Market @ Kailua Beach

306 S. Kalaheo Ave, Kailua

Takeout
Popular items
Kailua Club$12.50
Turkey, avocado & Monterey jack w/ lettuce, tomato, sprouts, mustard & mayo on multi-grain
Kapolei Club$13.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, pickles & honey dijonnaise
English Muffin Sandwich$5.50
w/ egg & American cheese
More about Kalapawai Market @ Kailua Beach
Kalapawai Cafe & Deli image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kalapawai Cafe & Deli

750 Kailua Rd, Kailua

Avg 4.3 (2596 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
French Dip$12.50
Roast beef & provolone on a garlic baguette w/ au 'jus & a side of horseradish
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Kalua pork w/ egg, pepper jack, hash browns, confetti black beans & Andy's Bueno Salsa
Breakfast Croissant$7.50
Bacon, Egg and cheese on a toasted flaky buttery croissant.
More about Kalapawai Cafe & Deli
Timmy T's Gourmet Grinders image

SANDWICHES

Timmy T's Gourmet Grinders

60 Kihapai Street, Kailua

Avg 4.2 (669 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#9 Goodfella$11.47
Salami & Cpocollo, Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions
BLT Timmy T BLT$8.99
5 Strips of Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
#16 Lanikai Luau$10.98
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
More about Timmy T's Gourmet Grinders

