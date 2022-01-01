Kailua sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Kailua
More about Egghead Cafe
Egghead Cafe
25 Maluniu Ave., Kailua
|Popular items
|Egg & Cheese grill sandwich
|$7.50
Eggs, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, country bread.
|Need utensils?
starting 4/1/21 we provide disposable utensil upon request only.
|Berryful Moffle
|$9.50
More about Kalapawai Market @ Kailua Beach
Kalapawai Market @ Kailua Beach
306 S. Kalaheo Ave, Kailua
|Popular items
|Kailua Club
|$12.50
Turkey, avocado & Monterey jack w/ lettuce, tomato, sprouts, mustard & mayo on multi-grain
|Kapolei Club
|$13.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, pickles & honey dijonnaise
|English Muffin Sandwich
|$5.50
w/ egg & American cheese
More about Kalapawai Cafe & Deli
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kalapawai Cafe & Deli
750 Kailua Rd, Kailua
|Popular items
|French Dip
|$12.50
Roast beef & provolone on a garlic baguette w/ au 'jus & a side of horseradish
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.00
Kalua pork w/ egg, pepper jack, hash browns, confetti black beans & Andy's Bueno Salsa
|Breakfast Croissant
|$7.50
Bacon, Egg and cheese on a toasted flaky buttery croissant.
More about Timmy T's Gourmet Grinders
SANDWICHES
Timmy T's Gourmet Grinders
60 Kihapai Street, Kailua
|Popular items
|#9 Goodfella
|$11.47
Salami & Cpocollo, Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions
|BLT Timmy T BLT
|$8.99
5 Strips of Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
|#16 Lanikai Luau
|$10.98
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo