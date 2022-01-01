Tios Mexican Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
921 Sumter Street
Popular Items
Location
921 Sumter Street
Columbia SC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
Nearby restaurants
Sound Bites Eatery
Create your own salads and Tasty sandwiches made from with the most local ingredients available!
Swansons Deli
Come in and enjoy!
The Salty Nut Cafe
Locally owned bar & grill located in Five Points, SC right off the University Of South Carolina campus. Known for having the "Saltiest Nuts and the Biggest Deck in Five Points."
Meet Me At The Nut.
Home Team BBQ
Catering Available -
833.444.RIBS
- Catering@HomeTeamBBQ.com