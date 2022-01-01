Go
Tios Mexican Cafe

921 Sumter Street

Popular Items

Chimichanga$11.99
12-inch flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans, cheese, onions, and your choice of filling,
then deep-fried and served with sour cream on the side.
Tio's 3 Pack$8.79
Soft flour or crisp corn tortillas, beans, cheese, onions, tomatoes and lettuce with your choice of Ground Chuck, Chicken Breast, Pulled Pork, Mushroom or Beans
The Classic Wet Burrito$11.99
12" tortilla, beans, cheese, tomatoes and onions. Smothered in mild enchilada sauce and cheese. Choice of Ground chuck, Chicken breast, Pork, Mushroom or Tofu. Lettuce and pico de gallo on the side
32 Oz To-go$3.09
Small Rice$2.49
Fried Fish Taco$4.99
Soft flour Tortilla filled with tender Deep Fried Cod, lettuce, Pico De Gallo and spiced up with our own Jalapeno Ranch sauce
Chips & Salsa$2.19
Queso$8.99
Made in house with 100% real cheese!
Served with chips
Grilled Supreme Burrito$11.49
12" tortilla stuffed with grilled pepper and onion mix, shredded cheese, and spanish rice. sour cream and lettuce on side.
Quesadillas$11.29
Your choice of filling and shredded cheese, onions and tomatoes filled in between
two grilled 10 inch flour tortillas. Served with sour cream and lettuce
Location

Columbia SC

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:30 am
