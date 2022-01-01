Go
Toast & Co Litchfield

18 Commons Drive

Popular Items

Sausage Egg and Cheese$5.99
Two fried eggs, Sausage patty, White cheddar cheese served on striata roll, topped with salt, pepper and parmesan cheese.
Toast Breakfast Burrito$7.95
Hot Coffee$2.50
Egg and Cheese$5.15
Two fried eggs, white cheddar cheese, served on striata roll topped with salt, pepper and parmesan
Hot Latte 16 oz$4.75
Iced Coffee$3.05
Smoothies$7.50
Iced Latte$4.70
Bacon Egg and Cheese$5.99
Two fried eggs, white cheddar cheese and two slices of bacon on a striata roll, topped with salt, pepper and parmesan cheese.
Avocado Toast$9.50
Two slices of sunflower flax Bantam Bread, Drizzle of olive oil, avocado, tomatoes, feta cheese, seasonings
Location

18 Commons Drive

Litchfield CT

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
