Togo's
Corporate Location
900 N 1st St
Location
900 N 1st St
San Jose CA
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Amici's
Authentic New York-style pizzas, pastas, salads, and flame roasted chicken wings available for pickup and delivery throughout the San Jose area.
Local Food Group - San Jose
Come in and enjoy!
Chicken Meets Rice
We've reimagined Chicken Rice, Southeast Asia's most popular street food, bringing together all the regional variations in a fun build-your-own dining experience!
Smoking Pig BBQ - Coleman
Traditional American BBQ. Slow smoked meats, homemade sides, desserts! Come in and enjoy!