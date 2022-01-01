Tomatoes APizza - Halsted Rd

Sellers Buick GMC

Picasso café is a family owned and operated business. We understand that our livelihood and success depends on making sure our customers are completely satisfied at each and every visit. To ensure customer satisfaction, we make our special recipe tuna, chicken and egg salads from scratch every day using only the finest and freshest ingredients. Our deli sandwiches are made with the highest quality meats and are served on breads baked fresh everyday. From our delicious soups to our garden fresh salads to our one of a kind sandwiches; our goal is to make the best meals you’ll ever eat!!

