Tommy's Restaurant

We are a fine dining restaurant that specializes in steak, fish and poultry dishes. We have amazing food and amazing service. Come on in and enjoy!

STEAKS

130 N Encina St • $$$

Avg 4 (111 reviews)

Popular Items

Steak Nachos$14.95
Tommy's House Salad$10.95
Bread Pudding$10.00
Desserts
Avocado Bacon Burger$14.95
Buttermilk Chicken Salad$14.95
Mini Tacos$12.95
Tommy's Cheeseburger$13.95
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Seating
Reservations
Cash-Only
Table Service
TV
Takeout

Location

130 N Encina St

Visalia CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

