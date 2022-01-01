Visalia American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Visalia
More about BurgerIM
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BurgerIM
2226 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia
|Popular items
|Onion Rings
|$3.79
|Burgerim Fries
|$2.99
|The Cowboy
|$7.99
More about Tahoe Joe's
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tahoe Joe's
4015 W Caldwell Ave, Visalia
|Popular items
|Nevada Cheesecake
|$7.99
Joe likes his cheesecake tall, with a thick graham cracker crust and sour cream frosting. You're going to like it, too!
|Wood Grilled Whiskey Peppercorn Chicken
|$18.99
Wood grilled chicken with Whiskey Peppercorn sauce. Served with Mountain Mashers and Blue Lake Green Beans.
|Crab Cake Appetizer
|$12.99
Pan-seared, loaded with jumbo lump crab meat and a blend of seasonings. Served with housemade Avocado Cream and Joe's Mustard Sauce.
More about The Elderwood
The Elderwood
210 N. Court Street, Visalia
|Popular items
|Philly Cheese steak Sandwich
|$13.00
6 inch hoagie stuffed with seasoned skirt steak, grilled bell peppers and onions. Topped with Swiss cheese.
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Fried Chicken Strips tossed with romaine, diced tomatoes, shredded cheese with homemade creamy caesar dressing.
|Shrimp Po' boy
|$14.00
Fried Shrimp on a bed of shredded lettuce with sliced tomatoes and a crispy caper remoulade spread.
More about Tommy's Restaurant
STEAKS
Tommy's Restaurant
130 N Encina St, Visalia
|Popular items
|Bread Pudding
|$10.00
Desserts
|Mini Tacos
|$12.95
|Steak Nachos
|$14.95
More about Marie Callender’s
Marie Callender’s
350 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia
|Popular items
|Mini Shepherds Pie Combo
|$12.49
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
|Banana Cream Pie
|$15.99
An all-time favorite! Rich vanilla cream and fresh ripe bananas. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
|Cherry Pie
|$14.99
With juicy, tart, red cherries.