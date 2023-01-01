Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Visalia

Visalia restaurants
Visalia restaurants that serve tuna salad

Watson's Organic Market & Cafe - 617 West Main Street

617 West Main Street, Visalia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Salad$10.95
Organic Spring mix, cucumber, tomato, red bell pepper, red onion, carrot & wild caught albacore tuna salad
More about Watson's Organic Market & Cafe - 617 West Main Street
West Coast Sourdough - Visalia - S Akers St

827 South Akers Street, Visalia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#11 Tuna Salad*$0.00
Our Tuna Salad (made from scratch in-house with Albacore Tuna, Celery & Mayonnaise) served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!
More about West Coast Sourdough - Visalia - S Akers St

