Pies in Visalia

Visalia restaurants
Visalia restaurants that serve pies

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

The Planing Mill

778 E Center Ave, Visalia

Avg 4.4 (3027 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Thai Pie- 16" Large$36.99
Chicken, Roasted Garlic, Serranos, Peanuts, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Sriracha, Sesame Seeds & Cilantro with Pad Thai Sauce (Sweet & Spicy)
Evil Pie- 12" Medium$24.49
Chorizo, Linguica, Pepperoni, Garlic, Pepperoncini, Calabrese peppers, Ricotta, Serrano Peppers, Green Onions, Cholula Sauce
Evil Pie- 10" Personal$12.75
Chorizo, Linguica, Pepperoni, Garlic, Pepperoncini, Calabrese peppers, Ricotta, Serrano Peppers, Green Onions, Cholula Sauce
Marie Callender’s

350 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fresh Strawberry Pie$16.99
Fresh ripe strawberries mixed in our sweet, home-made glaze.
Custard Pie$14.49
Real vanilla and a dash of nutmeg accent this rich egg custard.
Pumpkin Pie$14.49
Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.
Pieology 6033

3733 Mooney Blvd, Visalia

No reviews yet
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
