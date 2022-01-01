Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Visalia

Visalia restaurants
Visalia restaurants that serve flautas

El Tarasco Restaurant Corp image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

El Tarasco Restaurant Mooney

2636 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia

Avg 4 (1061 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flautas$14.99
Corn tortilla rolled up with your choice of meat, deep fried cut in half
More about El Tarasco Restaurant Mooney
Main pic

 

El Tarasco Restaurant

208 W. Main St. STE 9, Visalia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flautas App$14.99
Fresh corn tortillas filled with your choice of shredded chicken or beef rolled up, deep fried and cut in half. Served with guacamole and sour cream, on a bed of our special cabbage.
More about El Tarasco Restaurant

