Grilled chicken in Visalia

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tahoe Joe's
4015 W Caldwell Ave, Visalia
|Wood Grilled Whiskey Peppercorn Chicken
|$18.99
Wood grilled chicken with Whiskey Peppercorn sauce. Served with Mountain Mashers and Blue Lake Green Beans.
West Coast Sourdough
827 South Akers Street, Visalia
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad (10 Servings)
|$59.90
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
|#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto*
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad*
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing