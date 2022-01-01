Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Visalia

Visalia restaurants
Visalia restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Tahoe Joe's image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tahoe Joe's

4015 W Caldwell Ave, Visalia

Avg 3.9 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wood Grilled Whiskey Peppercorn Chicken$18.99
Wood grilled chicken with Whiskey Peppercorn sauce. Served with Mountain Mashers and Blue Lake Green Beans.
More about Tahoe Joe's
Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough

827 South Akers Street, Visalia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad (10 Servings)$59.90
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto*
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad*
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
More about West Coast Sourdough

