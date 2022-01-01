Go
Toast
  • /
  • Lansing
  • /
  • Tony M's Party Store and Deli

Tony M's Party Store and Deli

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

3420 S Creyts Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (1144 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3420 S Creyts Rd

Lansing MI

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tony M's Restaurant & Banquet Center

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Got Smoke BBQ Events And Catering, Inc.

No reviews yet

Welcome to Got Smoke BBQ.
Home of the Piggy Parfait!

Château Coffee Co.

No reviews yet

Welcome to Château Coffee Co.

Crossroads Barbecue

No reviews yet

Providing healthy meals to the Greater Lansing Area via delivery.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston