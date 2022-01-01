Go
Saddleback BBQ

LANSING (REO TOWN) ONLINE ORDERING. This order will be picked up at 1147 S Washington Lansing, MI 48910. ---NO REFUNDS FOR ORDERING AT THE WRONG LOCATION --- FOR CURBSIDE PICKUP YOU MUST ORDER "Pork & Go!".

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1147 S. Washington Ave. • $$

Avg 4.5 (994 reviews)

Popular Items

1/3lb. Brisket$11.50
1/3lb Certified Angus Beef Brisket smoked on an all-wood fire. Served with a scoop of Corn Cake and Housemade Pickles.
Pork & Go - Back Parking Lot Pickup
Pork & Go is our Curbside Pickup service. Just tell us the color, make, & model of your vehicle in "special instructions", and place your order. When you arrive, pull your car to the parking lot behind Saddleback Reo-Town and pull into the spot with the sign that says "Pork & Go".
Mac & Cheese$4.50
Saddleback Mac & Cheese. Five Cheese blend sauce mixed in with Gemelli Pasta.
Half Rack$21.00
Baby Back Ribs. Smoked on an all wood fire for 6-10 hours. Served with a scoop of Corn Cake and Housemade Pickles.
Wings
Does NOT include Corn Cake or Pickles. Saddleback Wings start with fresh jumbo wings. We smoke them for around an hour on a Cherry wood influenced hardwood blend. Right before finishing, we pull them off the smoker and let them rest to help retain their moisture. Lastly, we flash fry them - finishing off the cooking process and crisping up the skin. We then sauce the wings with our special sauces.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
Rubbed, Smoked and Pulled Pork Shoulder cooked to perfection. Then stacked on a Detroit made Hawaiian Bun. Topped with our Southern inspired Slaw. Served with a scoop of Corn Cake & Pickled Vegetables. (Fries sold separately)
1/3lb. Pulled Pork$10.50
Smoked Pork shoulders smoked and pulled to perfection. Served with a scoop of Corn Cake a Housemade Pickles.
Corn Cake (3 Scoops)$4.50
Corn Cake. Cross between Cornbread and Bread Pudding. All of our trays are garnished with a scoop of Corn Cake. Jalapenos are in the mix but they are only there for flavor. Don’t be worried, they don’t really add any spice to it.
Detroit Made Bun (Per bun)$1.25
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Buffet
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1147 S. Washington Ave.

Lansing MI

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
