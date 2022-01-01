Go
Toast
  • /
  • Raleigh
  • /
  • Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant

Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

10370 MONCREIFFE RD • $$

Avg 4 (506 reviews)

Popular Items

Potato & Cheese Croquettes$7.00
Cheddar & potato in a panko breading. Bacon & onion sour cream on the side.
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, croutons & Chapel Hill Creamery Calvander cheese.
Half: $4 / Full: $8
Soda Bread$2.50
Fish & Chips$16.00
Beer-battered fresh cod fillets, seasoned French fries, house-made tartar sauce
Family Corned Beef and Cabbage$40.00
Corned beef and cabbage with mashed potatoes & spicy Dijon mustard
Reuben$10.00
Corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing and Swiss cheese on rye bread.
Small Shepherd's Pie$8.00
Traditional savory dish of local beef & vegetables topped with mashed potatoes.
Chicken Welly$13.00
Chicken, onions, carrots, potatoes & cream sauce. Baked in a flaky pastry, topped with basil cream sauce & Calvander cheese. Small Brutus salad included.
Trali Burger$10.00
Grass-fed beef burger on a Kaiser roll with lettuce & tomato
Small Fish N Chips$8.00
Half Portion of Beer-battered fresh cod fillets, seasoned French fries, house-made tartar sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

10370 MONCREIFFE RD

RALEIGH NC

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tasu Asian Bistro

No reviews yet

As the source of North Carolina's premier sushi and Asian fusion cuisine, Shiki Sushi and Tasu Asian Bistro offer an unrivaled array of foods, ingredients, and cooking styles, authentically prepared to reflect the tastes of the dynamic cultures throughout the Asian world. Visit our sushi restaurants if you are in the Durham, Cary or Raleigh, NC area.

Aladdin's Eatery

No reviews yet

Aladdin's Eatery

Carolina Ale House

No reviews yet

-

V Pizza

No reviews yet

Best.In.The.Game.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston