Truffles Pop Up

New Truffles Pop Up Shop -
14 Executive Park Road - Off of Pope Ave next to Chow Daddy's

14 A Executive Park

Popular Items

Southwestern Salad$11.95
fresh corn, black beans, romaine, red onions, grape tomatoes, jack and cheddar cheese, tortilla chips, southwestern dressing
Ribs Half Rack$21.95
award winning recipe, tangy barbeque sauce, fresh coleslaw, fries
Cup French Onion Soup$7.95
seasoned chicken stock, garlic croutons, emmentaler swiss
Ribs Full Rack$31.95
award winning recipe, tangy barbeque sauce, fresh coleslaw, fries
Cup Tomato Dill Soup$6.95
our creamy tomato soup
Chopped Salad *$11.95
romaine, crispy bacon, jack and cheddar cheese, grape tomatoes, chopped egg, avocado (seasonal), red onion, honey mustard dressing
Mango Salmon$27.95
Grilled salmon with homemade mango bbq glaze and fresh pineapple chutney
Coconut Shrimp Appetizer$13.95
honey mango sauce for dipping
Napa Salad$11.95
napa cabbage, toasted almonds, crunchy oriental noodles, toasted sesame seeds, sesame ginger dressing
Grilled Shrimp$23.95
grilled with lemon and butter, basmati rice, fresh vegetable

Location

14 A Executive Park

Hilton Head Island SC

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
