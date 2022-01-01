Go
Tubby's Ice House

Tubby's is a neighborhood burger and taco joint that offers indoor and outdoor seating! Plus, a full bar featuring tasty margaritas, craft beers, boutique wines, and our famous Frosé!

318 E Austin St • $$$

Avg 4 (141 reviews)

Yucatecan Chicken$5.00
achiote marinated chicken,
habanero salsa, radish, pickled red onion, queso fresco, on a flour tortilla
Chicken Fingers$8.00
2 buttermilk fried chicken strips
3 buttermilk fried chicken tenders
with Tubby’s sauce
Grilled Lemongrass Chicken Sandwich$13.00
6 oz natural chicken breast,
pickled carrot & radish slaw, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño, Sriracha mayo
Tubby's Burger$15.00
8oz. ground Texas Akaushi beef,
crispy bacon, cheddar, onion jam,
Tubby’s sauce, pickled jalapeño
Pulled Pork Loaded Fries$12.00
achiote braised pulled pork, red cabbage slaw, queso fresco, cilantro
Grilled Fish$6.00
chili rubbed cod, slaw, pico de gallo
on a corn tortilla
Classic Burger$13.00
8 oz. ground Texas Akaushi beef,
American cheese, tomato and pickles
French Fries$5.00
hand cut fries, Tubby’s seasoning and a side of Tubby’s sauce
Carne Asada$5.00
seasoned, grilled sirloin, salsa,cilantro, sliced onion on a flour tortilla
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

318 E Austin St

Fredericksburg TX

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
