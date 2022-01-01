Go
Twin Span Brewing

6776 Championship Dr • $$

Avg 4.5 (103 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
BTYF Pretzel$12.00
A real Bavarian Pretzel prepared to be dipped in TSB beer cheese and Boetje's Mustard. This giant pretzel is Bigger Than Your Face (BTYF)!
The Candied Chicken$12.00
Grilled chicken, sugared bacon, sliced tomatoes, Gouda cheese, ranch dressing on a Ciabatta bread
Mac-n-Cheese
Roasted Cobb Salad$10.00
Baby romaine, roasted sweet corn, red onions, avocado, bacon, Maytag bleu cheese, tomatoes, 5 spices vinaigrette.
Nashville Hot Chicken$13.00
Hand breaded chicken, smoked Gouda Twin Span Sauce, and pickle served on a ciabatta bread
Twin Span Wings
Beer brined chicken wings that are cooked to perfection, shaken your style (buffalo, mango serrano honey sauce, BBQ Daytona, Sweet Thai chili) served with fries and ranch.
Tex-Mex Fajitas$15.00
Roasted poblanos, red onions, pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, roasted arbol salsa, lime and cilantro paired with these chicken fajita's. (GF)
Moho Tacos$14.00
Fried (modify for grilled) ancho seasoned Mahi Mahi topped with citrus slaw, avocado and boom boom tartar sauce
Traditional Burger$8.00
Traditional hamburger with Guoda cheese added. Customize to add avacado, bacon, an egg to make it your way.
Family-Friendly
Sports
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
6776 Championship Dr

Bettendorf IA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
