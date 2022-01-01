Go
Two Brothers Round House

Come in and enjoy!

205 N BROADWAY • $$

Avg 3.7 (1092 reviews)

Popular Items

Kid's Chicken Fingers$6.00
All white chicken, choice of side
Roundhouse Burger$16.00
1/2 Lb Burger, Roasted Jalapeno, Cheddar Cheese, Red Pepper Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Sesame Seed Bun.
Beer Brezen$8.00
Domaine DuPage Organic Pretzels, with your choice of 2 sauces-Pinball Pale Ale Mustard/Twenty-Plus Beer Cheese Sauce
Brussel Sprouts RH$10.00
Oven Roasted Brussel Sprouts Tossed in Spicy Peanut and Coconut Sauce, Sesame Seeds.
Fried Calamari$15.00
Cheese Curds RH$13.00
Beer Battered Clock Shadow Creamery Cheese Curds, Horseradish Cream.
Classic Burger$15.00
1/2 Lb Burger, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Buttery Bun.
Cobb Salad$16.00
Roundhouse Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Smoked Chicken tossed in Cold Brew BBQ, Aged Cheddar Cheese, House Pickles and Fried Onions on Toasted Pretzel Bun.
Brewer's Reuben$16.00
House-Brined Beef Brisket, Sauerkraut, Havarti Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing, Toasted Marble Rye.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

205 N BROADWAY

AURORA IL

Sunday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

