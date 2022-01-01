TWO60 Kitchen and Bar
Welcome to Two60 Kitchen and Bar. We serve a variety of New American Fusion Cuisine, along with a list of refreshing signature cocktails, beer & wine.
260 Pittman Road , Unit A
Popular Items
Location
260 Pittman Road , Unit A
Fairfield CA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Thompson’s Corner Saloon
Thompson's Corner Saloon, first known as "Studer's Hall" was built in 1902 by Henry Studer. It is one of the oldest operating bars in California. Thompson's Corner sports a colorful folklore and continues to be popular gathering place for locals and visitors alike. Come in and enjoy!
The Napa Deli
Green Valley's favorite casual restaurant for Breakfast and Lunch. Family Owned since 2016. Come in and enjoy!
Rancho Fino
Come in and enjoy!
Mary’s Pizza Shack
The Way She Did It, We Still Do.