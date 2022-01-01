Go
Welcome to Two60 Kitchen and Bar. We serve a variety of New American Fusion Cuisine, along with a list of refreshing signature cocktails, beer & wine.

260 Pittman Road , Unit A

Popular Items

Two60 Burger$15.00
1/2 POUND BEEF PATTY, CHEDDAR CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES & PURPLE ONIONS WITH MAYO.
SERVED WITH FRIES OR A SIDE SALAD
Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
CRISPY CHICKEN BREAST, HOUSE MADE GOCHUJANG GLAZE, PINEAPPLE MANGO SLAW.
WITH FRIES OR SIDE SALAD
Pan Seared Salmon$26.00
PAN SEARED SALMON FILET, BOK CHOY, FINGERLING POTATOES, SUN DRIED TOMATOES AND EDAMAME.
LEMON & CREAM HERB SAUCE
Chicken Wings$13.00
CHOICE OF BUFFALO, GARLIC PARMESAN, LEMON SRIRACHA SAUCE OR CHEF'S DRY RUB
Fish & Chips$16.00
2 PIECES OF HOUSE BATTERED COD, PINEAPPLE MANGO SLAW AND FRIES.
SUBSTITUTE A SALAD INSTEAD OF FRIES FOR $2 EXTRA
Shanghai Lumpia$9.00
BEEF + PORK, MINCED CARROTS + ONIONS, HOUSE BLEND OF SPICES.
SERVED WITH CHEF'S THAI CHILI SAUCE
NY Steak Dip Sandwich$17.00
THINLY SLICED NEW YORK STEAK, MUSHROOMS, ONIONS AND PROVOLONE CHEESE ON A ROLL.
SERVED WITH DIPPING JUS + FRIES OR A SIDE SALAD
Filet Tip & Mushroom Risotto$26.00
SEARED FILET TIPS, MUSHROOM MEDLEY, SPINACH & ARBORIO RICE SLOWLY COOKED WITH DEMI GLACE & PARMESAN CHEESE TO CREAMY PERFECTION
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$9.00
QUICK FRIED SPROUTS SERVED WITH GARLIC AIOLI AND PARMESAN
Blackened Chicken + Shrimp Alfredo$24.00
MUSHROOMS, ONIONS & BELL PEPPERS TOSSED WITH LINGUINE, BLACKEND CHICKEN AND SHRIMP IN ALFREDO SAUCE.
260 Pittman Road , Unit A

Fairfield CA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
