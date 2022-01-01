Go
Uncle Joe's Diner

A local Diner with a relaxed vibe. Comfort food for the whole family. Local Beer and Wine available.

FRENCH FRIES

$

Avg 4.7 (1737 reviews)

Popular Items

Reuben Melt$12.99
a double decker with corned beef or turkey, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, and swiss cheese on grilled rye
Battered Fish Dinner$16.99
Chicken Souvlaki$14.99
Batt fish & FF Only$15.99
Chx Fingers$15.99
Souvlaki Wrap$12.99
served in an herb wrap. marinated chicken strips, olives, lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese and onions with homemade souvlaki dressing
Cheeseburger$12.49
with american cheese
Ham and Cheese Omelet$9.29
Anytime Favorite$9.99
2 eggs, home fries, toast with your choice of 3 sausage, 3 bacon, or 3 pieces of sliced ham
#1 Combination Plate$11.99
3 eggs with toast and your choice of 2 pancakes or 2 french toast, 3 strips of bacon or 3 sausage links
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4869 Southwestern Blvd.

Hamburg NY

Sunday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 7:45 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 7:45 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 7:45 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 7:45 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 8:30 pm
