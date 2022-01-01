Go
Unconventional Diner

Unconventional Diner serves inspired dishes that blend soulful comfort with haute technique. The menu is studded with imaginative delights that echo the restaurant's name, from French fries with "sexy sauce" to spring rolls with "Franch" dressing to a meatloaf "nothing like anyone's mom's.” Chef David Deshaies, a much-praised protege of Michel Richard, is the culinary force behind this highly acclaimed spot in Shaw. Craft beer and cocktails add to the alchemy for diners looking for an entertaining (and delicious) culinary experience.

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

1207 9th Street NW • $$

Avg 4.5 (3689 reviews)

Popular Items

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER$16.00
Lettuce | Tomato | Caramelized Onions | Pickles | Fries
CHICKEN PARM "FLORENTINE"$24.00
Spaghetti | Gruyere | Spinach | Tomato Sauce
MAC & CHEESE$11.00
BUTTERMILK PANCAKES$13.00
Blueberry-Lavender | Vanilla Mascarpone (v)
MEATLOAF$24.00
Sriracha Glaze | Mashed Potato | Morel Gravy
CORN BREAD MUFFINS$8.00
Habanero Butter | Honey Crystals (v)
FRENCH FRIES & SEXY SAUCE$8.00
FRIED CHICKEN$23.00
Half Bird | Granny Gravy | Biscuit | Slaw
"DIRTY" CAESAR$14.00
Soft Egg | Smoked Tomato | Aged Gouda (sf)
POT PIE POPPERS$9.00
Chicken | Peas | Carrots
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1207 9th Street NW

Washington DC

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
