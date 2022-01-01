Go
V Pizza & Sidecar

The Art of Pizza

115 SE 1st Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella. Choose your crust and toppings. Maximum 3 toppings.
CARNIVORA$19.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pancetta, soppressata, sausage, red onions, garlic, fresh basil
FLYIN HAWAIIAN$19.50
mozzarella, sliced gouda, honey pancetta, roasted pineapple with nutmeg and brown sugar, red onion, fresh basil **Spice it up with a hit of calabrian pepper oil
PEPPERONI RUSTICA$17.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, thick cut pepperoni.
V Wood Oven Roasted Chicken Wings (10)$15.95
marinated with fresh lemon,
extra virgin olive oil, rosemary, garlic, salt & pepper, topped with caramelized onions. GLUTEN FREE.
CALABRIAN WINGS (10) (Spicy)$15.95
marinated wings, tossed in
Calabrian chili pepper paste,
topped with Calabrian chili pepper. GLUTEN FREE.
MARGHERITA- SIGNATURE$16.50
Shredded Mozz, San Marzano tomato sauce, bufala mozzarella, fresh basil
QUATTRO FORMAGGI$18.00
gorgonzola, shaved parmigiano reggiano, bufala mozzarella, ricotta, fresh garlic
MAC-N-CHEESE$6.50
Cavatappi noodles, smoked gouda, cheddar, butter, fresh cream,
house-made pesto, cream cheese. add pancetta +$1
NAPOLI$17.50
fresh mozzarella, eggplant, roasted red pepper, red onions, goat cheese, fresh garlic, fresh basil
Location

115 SE 1st Street

Gainesville FL

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
