Go
Toast

Roasted Clove Food Co.

Portland's Italian Connection
Home Cooking Delivered-
Curb-Side Pick up
Open- Tuesday-Saturday 4pm-9 pm
May be closed for catering

PIZZA

917 Commerce St • $$

Avg 5 (28 reviews)

Popular Items

Garden, Small$4.00
Cut Romaine, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Croutons with choice of dressing
Italian Meat, Large$19.50
Its a meat treat to satisfy the carnivore in all of us. We load it with Genoa salami, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage and a spicy ham called Capicola. of course we put the sauce and cheese on there to for good measure
Medium Pizza$12.00
14 inches of Homemade dough made with 00 flour topped with our herb-a-liscious pizza sauce and shredded mozzarella. **** Add your favorite toppings to make the best pizza you ever ate.
Fettucine Alfreddo$10.00
THIS POPULAR DISH IS OUR OWN SPECIAL RECIPE WITH ROASTED GARLIC AND PARMESAN CREAM SAUCE TOSSED WITH FETTUCINE NOODLES. ADD A PROTEIN FOR A FULL MEAL, OR A DIFFERENT PASTA FOR SOMETHING NEW. iF YOU WANT CHICKEN IN IT THERE IS A MENU ITEM JUST FOR THAT.
Large Pizza$14.00
For a big appetite or to feed a crowd our large 16 inch pizza is cut into 8 pieces and is topped with our tomato sauce and shredded cheese. Add your favorite toppings from the list to create your unique pizza
Margarita Large$16.50
WE top our Margarita pizza with fresh mozzarella, a little shredded mozzarella, and roasted tomatoes. when it comes out of the oven we finish it with fresh basil and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.
Chicken Piccata$12.00
Pan Seared Chicken Breast finished in a lemon, caper, red onion and white wine butter sauce served over pasta with vegetables and bread.
LASAGNA$13.00
Chicken Parm Entrée$14.00
Crispy- Herb and Parmesan crusted chicken breast, pan fried to perfection and topped with marinara sauce, provolone and mozzarella cheeses served over your choice pasta with with marinara sauce, and served with the vegetable of the day and and a slice of our home made roasted garlic bread
Tiramisu$6.00
This Italian Classic translates to "pick me up" and ours promises not to disappoint. An Italian cream cheese mousse layered with coffee and brandy dipped cookies with a dusting of cocoa powder . Now that's Amore'
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Cooking Classes
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Buffet
Delivery
Takeout

Location

917 Commerce St

Portland TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

South Texas DQ

No reviews yet

DQ where you get hot eats and cool treats!

BurgerIM

No reviews yet

Chef Inspired Burgers

Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood

No reviews yet

Family Owned! We specialize in Steaks and Seafood, but offer so much more. On or off our mesquite wood grill, we're confident we'll have something for everyone. Even the pickiest eaters.

Red Line Burgers

No reviews yet

Red Line Burgers® serves the Best Burgers in Texas since the 1980s!
Red Line's Juicy Double Cheeseburger and iconic Seasoned Fries are legendary!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston