Victor’s Mexican Grill - Brimhall
VMG IS SO GRATEFUL FOR YOU!!!
9500 Brimhall Rd Suite 504
Popular Items
Location
9500 Brimhall Rd Suite 504
Bakersfield CA
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sonder
Sonder is a hospitality, quality and service-driven New American restaurant in Bakersfield, California. Offering fare inspired from the travels of friends and family. Come Hang!
Salty's BBQ & Catering - Rosedale
Come in and enjoy!
Fire Wings Bakersfield, CA
Come in and enjoy!
Bocados Sushi Bar
Come in and enjoy!