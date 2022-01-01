Go
  • Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar

Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar

7 1st Ave SW

Popular Items

Minestrone Soup$6.00
Sausage & Peppers Sandwich$15.00
Sausage with Sauteed Peppers and Onions. Served With A Side Of Pasta Salad Or French Fries Or Fresh Fruit
Shrimp Palermo$28.00
Jumbo and baby shrimp sauteed in butter, broth, white wine, and lemon with carrots, zucchini, asparagus and broccoli, topped with mozzarella cheese and served over pasta.
Seafood Alfredo$30.00
Jumbo wild gulf shrimp & baby shrimp with scallops sautéed in a creamy sauce with parmesan cheese & garlic
Shrimp Natalias$26.00
Jumbo wild gulf shrimp & baby shrimp sautéed with olive oil, marinara sauce, onions, zucchini, mushrooms, & tomatoes
Tortellini Alla Panna$21.00
Home-style pasta filled with beef, veal and a touch of Spinach, blended in a cream sauce with mushrooms, prosciutto ham & mozzarella
Turkey Caprese$14.00
Crab Passion$27.00
Poricni, portabella, shiitake and button mushrooms tossed in a balsamic cream sauce, served over jumbo filled rock crab ravioli
Fettuccine Della Nonna$32.00
Jumbo wild gulf shrimp, scallops, calamari sauteed in Valepolicella wine with butter, fresh garlic & vodka, red & cream sauces, served over fettuccine
Picatta$23.00
Fresh chicken or pork tenderloin dipped in an egg batter & deep fried, with a white wine & lemon sauce with artichoke hearts & capers
Location

7 1st Ave SW

Rochester MN

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
