Go
Toast

Viggiano's BYOB

Viggiano's Conshohocken
An Italian Restaurant & BYOB
Enter as Friends
Leave as Family!!

16 E 1ST AVE • $$

Avg 4.6 (1199 reviews)

Popular Items

Mom's Garlic Bread$4.95
Fresh Italian bread lightly seasoned with garlic butter, parmesan cheese, fresh parsley and paprika wrapped in foil and baked. ( Add melted mozzarella cheese $2.00 )
Sm Gnocchi$14.95
Piccolo Portion Gnocchi sautéed is a Rosa sauce and served with baby meatballs topped with Ricotta cheese.
Meatball in Marinara$5.50
Just the right combination of ground pork, veal & beef seasoned & cooked in our delicious marinara sauce.
Sm cheesecake$7.95
Ricotta Cheese Cake with a Lorna Doone Cookie Crust and Strawberry Sauce Drizzle.
Sm Alfredo$14.95
Piccolo Portion Classic creamy Alfredo, served with fettuccini pasta. Add Asparagus, Broccoli & Peas $2.00, Add Chicken $3.00, Add Shrimp $5.00
Sm Cap Carb$16.95
Piccolo Portion Capellini Carbonara with Pancetta Cream Sauce, Italian bacon, peas & onions sauteed & tossed with capellini pasta in a pancetta cream sauce
Tomato mozz Bruschetta$12.95
Made with fresh Italian bread, sliced and brushed with garlic butter, then lightly baked.
Sm Caesar$6.95
Crisp Romaine Lettuce tossed with the Viggiano family's own dressing and Parmesan cheese topped with croutons.
Side Pasta$5.50
A side portion of your choice of Capellini, Spaghetti, Fettucini, Rigatoni, Penne or Cavatappi.
Sm Chicken Parm$19.95
Piccolo Portion Chicken Parmesan - Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breast Breaded, fried and topped with our original marinara sauce and Italian cheese.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Corkage Fee
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

16 E 1ST AVE

Conshohocken PA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Snap Custom Pizza & Salads

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Guppy's Good Times

No reviews yet

Be kind to yourself! Guppy's uses all-natural, steroid-free meats and locally-farmed vegetables whenever possible. We know you'll love our always-fresh sushi menu, too!

Daniel's Restaurant + Bar

No reviews yet

Upscale restaurant, bar and event space serving a contemporary American menu along side a superb craft cocktail, beer and wine list.

Dartcor

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston