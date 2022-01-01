Go
Toast

Village Bagel

We are Eagle County’s only “real” bagel shop, serving up hand-rolled, boiled and baked bagels everyday from 7-2. We are more than just bagels, though. In addition to the best french toast you’ve ever had and fresh cracked egg sandwiches all day, we also offer Sicilian style pizzas and brunch cocktails. See you at your neighborhood bagel
shop!

34500 US HWY 6 Unit B7

No reviews yet

Popular Items

"Pi Chai" Latte SM$5.00
Village Beets$11.00
Beet, feta spread, arugula, sun flower seed, honey,
VB Salad$10.00
Rotating greens, red onion, cucumber, tomato, avocado, sunflower seeds, red wine vinaigrette
Challah French Toast$12.00
Custard soaked house-made challah bread, maple syrup and sweet shmear
L.E.O.$13.00
Cold-smoked salmon and scallion shmear scramble on a bagel of your choice
"Pi Chai" Latte LG$6.00
Pizza Bagel$8.00
Mozzarella, provolone, crushed tomatoes, open faced
The Cappy$10.00
Fried Bologna, Cheddar cheese, fried egg, house aioli
VB Slam$11.00
A breakfast plate : your choice of eggs, meat, Bagel and shmear
Egg & Cheese$7.00
cage-free scrambled eggs, choice of chipotle Gouda, Swiss or Cheddar
See full menu

Location

34500 US HWY 6 Unit B7

Edwards CO

Sunday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Riverwalk Theater

No reviews yet

Patio Pick Up Available!

The Rose

No reviews yet

The Rose is a place where people gather - to unwind, to eat and to drink. Since day one, it's been our mission to provide the best locally sourced food in the Vail Valley - local when possible, global when desired, always fresh and reasonably priced. Make our bistro your go-to for any occasion: a casual spot with quality craft cocktails and house made food that celebrates the season.

Zino Ristorante

No reviews yet

Open Monday- Sunday 5pm-9pm

Markos Pizza

No reviews yet

Marko's Pizza is a family-oriented Italian restaurant established in 1994 by Mark Esteppe.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston