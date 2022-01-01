Go
Toast

Village Creamery

Ice Cream Shop and more! Come enjoy our hot waffle ice cream sandwich, delicious milk shakes, and signature sundaes.

1 Towne Centre Blvd Suite 3650

No reviews yet

Location

1 Towne Centre Blvd Suite 3650

Fredericksburg VA

Sunday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Agency Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

The Agency is your go-to restaurant with a group of friends, your kids, your parents, a date or by yourself.
We want you to feel comfortable doing you at The Agency. Because here, you represent yourself.

LED Restaurant and Lounge

No reviews yet

The perfect environment for everyone here at LED restaurant And lounge...We have soul food wings and subs and even the best crab legs you'll ever taste!!!!

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Tito's Diner

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston