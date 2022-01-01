Go
Toast

Village Social RYE

Come in and enjoy!

67 Purchase Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Vintage Burger Batch$18.00
aged NY cheddar \\ vidalia onions \\ umami aioli \\ fries
Wok Style Salmon Bowl$24.00
spinach \\ scallions \\ crispy shallots \\ rice
Kale & Quinoa Fried Rice$17.00
egg \\ avocado oil \\ crispy shallots \\ yuzu-soy
Avocado Toast$15.00
romesco \\ burrata \\ pine nut pesto verde
Chicken Dumplings$12.00
peanut chili oil \\ cilantro \\ crispy shallots
Social Wings$14.00
buffalo or vietnamese lime glaze with peanuts
Soy Chicken Rice Bowl$18.00
spinach \\ sesame seeds\\ crispy shallots \\ rice
Crispy Chicken Bowl$19.00
indonesian chili \\ creamy japanese sauce \\ pickles \\ cilantro
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
potato roll \\ spicy honey \\ aioli \\ pickles \\ fries
Margherita$15.00
san marzano tomato \\ mozzarella \\ basil
See full menu

Location

67 Purchase Street

Rye NY

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Al Dente

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Longfords Rye

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston