Go
Toast

Vinnys Italian Grill

Here at Vinnys customers satisfaction is our goal. We take pride in preparing fresh ingredients with good fast friendly service

10221 Washington Hwy

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Philly Chicken Sub$9.00
chicken onion mushroom cheese
SM Pizza$10.99
Philly Steak Sub$9.00
steak onion lettuce tomato cheese
Build Your Own Pasta$11.99
spaghetti, fettucini , penne , angel hair choice of sauce tomato alfredo meat sauce pest pink vodka add ons chicken meatball sausage shrimp salmon
Mozzarella Sticks$9.50
Big Slice$2.99
Garden Salad$4.99
lettuce tomato olives cucumber onion carrott croutons
LG Pizza$13.99
Italian Wings$10.99
Choice of sauce Hot, Mild, BBQ, Sweer Chilli, Garlic Parm choice of ranch or bleu cheese
Italian Hoagie$9.00
ham cappocolla hame salami provolone lettuce tomato onion italian dressing
See full menu

Location

10221 Washington Hwy

Glen Allen VA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sedona Taphouse

No reviews yet

Sedona Taphouse is a place to connect with others, enjoy an incredible dining experience and learn about finely crafted beers and wines from around the world! Our menu is inspired by Southwest cuisine and changes throughout the year to encompass seasonality.

Boni Roni BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

JJ's Grille - Staples Mill

No reviews yet

Glen Allen's home for quality food, local sports, & live music.

Pho Saigon

No reviews yet

Founded in 2011, Pho Saigon continues to proudly serve Richmond authentic Vietnamese delicacies. Rich savory pho, delicious Banh Mi Cha Lua, Com (rice dishes), Bun (rice noodle bowls), curries, summer rolls, Banh Xeo, Bot Chien, bubble teas. All sauces are made in house. Select beer wine and alcohol choices are also provided. Come in and enjoy a great Vietnamese dining experience with great service and a friendly environment.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston