Go
Toast

Vinny's Italian Kitchen

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA

15439 West High St • $$

Avg 4.5 (570 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Alfredo$18.54
sautéed chicken, homemade alfredo sauce
Vinny's Wings
House Salad
house lettuce mix, tomato & cucumber
Cauliflower Wings$10.98
Chicken Parmesan$17.98
side of pasta with Vinny's sauce
14" Pizza$12.98
10" Pizza$9.96
Strawberry Salad
house lettuce mix, fresh cut strawberries and blueberries, candied pecans, grapes, mandarin oranges, romano cheese, strawberry vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
hurricane lettuce, croutons, romano, sliced red onions, capers, caesar dressing
Cheesy Bread Sticks$9.96
with homemade marinara
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

15439 West High St

Middlefield OH

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Middlefield

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dutch Country Restaurant

No reviews yet

We are a family style restaurant that loves to serve you our home style meals. We take pride in making sure each dish has great flavor, large portions, and affordable prices!
P.S. I have heard many times that our Prime Rib is the best around!!!!

Warren's Spirited Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fat Daddy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston