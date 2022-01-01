Go
Voodoo Doughnut

Bring home Voodoo Doughnut, the foodie-culture doughnut shop that conjured unforgettable, picture-worthy classics like the Bacon Maple Bar, The Memphis Mafia, and the Portland Cream.
Voodoo Doughnut locations can create custom doughnut orders, perform wedding ceremonies and lends you that all-around magic you can't get anywhere else.
Most Voodoo Doughnut locations are open 24/7.

14620 SE Mcloughlin Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Homer$2.00
Raised ring dipped in strawberry flavored frosting and a smattering of round sprinkles.
Sprinkle Cake$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with vanilla frosting and sprinkles
Chocolate Ring$1.25
Raised yeast doughnut with chocolate frosting
Voodoo Dozen$17.00
Staff-picked baker's dozen- some classic, some Voodoo crazy. Please note that no modifications can be accommodated.
Apple Fritter$3.00
Fried dough with apple chunks and cinnamon covered in a glaze.
The Dirt$2.25
Raised yeast doughnut with vanilla frosting and chocolate cream-filled cookies.
Bacon Maple Bar$3.50
Raised yeast doughnut with maple frosting and bacon on top!
Raised Glazed$1.00
Raised yeast doughnut with glaze.
Maple Bar$1.75
Raised yeast doughnut with maple frosting on top.
Portland Cream$2.25
Raised yeast shell filled with Bavarian cream and topped with chocolate and two eyeballs, representing the vision of the great city of Portland.
Location

14620 SE Mcloughlin Blvd

Milwaukie OR

Sunday6:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:30 pm
