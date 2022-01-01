WaBa Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa
4069 Chicago Ave.
Location
4069 Chicago Ave.
Riverside CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Ocean Pho #4
Ocean Pho's recipes have been handed down from generation to generation so that we can provide you with the strong and aromatic flavors associated with Vietnamese food.
Ten Ren's Tea Time
Taste the Difference
Winchell's Donut House
Winchell's Donut House
Juice It Up!
Come in and enjoy!