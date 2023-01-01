Tacos in Wamego
Wamego restaurants that serve tacos
Barleycorn's Downtown Deli
410 Lincoln Avenue, Wamego
|Rolled Tacos
|$7.99
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Gambino's Pizza - Wamego
1401 West Highway 24, Wamego
|Large Taco
|$20.49
Refried Beans, Beef, Onion,
Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Taco Sauce,
Cheese Blend
|Mini Taco
|$8.49
Refried Beans, Beef, Onion,
Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Taco Sauce,
Cheese Blend
|Medium Taco
|$17.99
Refried Beans, Beef, Onion,
Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Taco Sauce,
Cheese Blend