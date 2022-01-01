Go
Toast

Waters Edge Dock and Grill

Casual dining, craft drinks, and live music venue on the shores of High Rock Lake.

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

257 Boat Club Lane • $$$

Avg 4.5 (40 reviews)

Popular Items

Pick 3 Tacos$9.99
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.99
Arcadian spring mix, tomato & onion
10 Wings$15.99
Edge Wedge$7.99
Romaine, bleu cheese, bacon, red onion, tomato, balsamic dressing
Chicken Alfredo$13.99
Classic linguine and house-made alfredo sauce with grilled chicken and broccoli. Served with garlic toast.
Summer Salad$11.99
Arcadian lettuce, seasonal berries, tomatoes, feta, candied walnuts, red onions, strawberry vinaigrette
Pizza
Pork Pot Stickers$8.99
Served with Thai Chili Soy Sauce
Classic Burger$9.99
Classic burger with lettuce, tomato, & onion. Add Cheese for $1.49
Fries$2.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Sports
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

257 Boat Club Lane

Salisbury NC

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

City Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Coach's - Lexington

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Don Juan's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Shoto Japanese Steakhouse and Seafood

No reviews yet

Japanese Hibachi Style Steakhouse with Asian Fusion specials and Jimmy the Bartender's signature craft cocktails on the weekend.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston