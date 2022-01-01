Go
5th Street Bistro

645 East 5th Street

Popular Items

Chips (Calories 140-320)$0.60
Daily Special$6.50
Juice Large$1.00
Breakfast Burrito (Calories 784-965)$5.00
Meat, Egg, Cheese, Veggies, Hashbrowns
Breakfast Sandwich (Calories 307-663)$2.75
Meat, Egg, Cheese, Bread
Can Soda$1.00
String Cheese (Calories 86)$0.50
Cheeseburger (Calories 578-713)$4.50
Deli Sandwich (Calories 295-558)$4.25
Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Tuna, Choice of Cheese & Bread
Mainstay Breakfast (Calories 413-509))$4.50
Meat, Egg, Hashbrowns, Toast
645 East 5th Street

Weiser ID

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
