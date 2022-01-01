Go
Wellesley Tavern

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

165 Linden Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (504 reviews)

Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Nashville sauce, pickled carrot, lettuce, buttermilk ranch, potato bun.
Fried Calamari$18.00
Wood Fried Meatballs$17.00
veal and pork meatballs, parmesan, san Marzano tomato, baguette
Grilled Heirloom Tomatoes$15.00
arugula and Hazelnut Pesto, grilled Heirloom Tomato, parmesan and Goat Cheeses, sourdough Crumb, olive Oil
Chefs Cut - 140z Ribeye$42.00
8oz flat iron, chimichurri butter, rosemary parmesan fries
Kid's Cheeseburger$10.00
Comes with Tavern Fries.
$.75 Wings by the piece$0.75
Chunky Guacamole$15.00
Chili lime chips and salsa.
Cecina$15.00
chickpea pancakes (4)
, guacamole, oven dried tomatoes/garlic
, white sauce
olive tapenade, mixed greens
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$25.00
Organic boneless bird, signature havarti mac & cheese, coleslaw.
165 Linden Street

Wellesley MA

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
