West Coast Sourdough

Freshly baked Sourdough sandwiches, gourmet salads & daily New England Clam Chowder & Tomato Bisque!

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

2784 E Bidwell St • $$

Avg 4.8 (1220 reviews)

Popular Items

Tomato Bisque
*Served Daily* A rich broth of light cream, spices and a delicious medley of tomatoes
#4 Garlic Pesto Turkey
Thinly sliced Turkey with our Pesto Aioli on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
Chips$1.35
Enjoy your choice from our Lays, Doritos & Miss Vickies selection!
#9 Cracked Pepper Turkey
Thinly sliced Black Pepper Turkey served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
Clam Chowder
*Served Daily* Our famous New England Clam Chowder, made with sweet cream, flavorful clam broth and spices, with tender chunks of clams and potatoes
#8 Turkey & Salami
Thinly sliced Turkey and Dry Genoa Salami served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
#1 Turkey
Thinly sliced Turkey on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
Attributes and Amenities

Bike Parking
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2784 E Bidwell St

Folsom CA

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
