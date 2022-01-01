Folsom sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Folsom

West Coast Sourdough image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough

2784 E Bidwell St, Folsom

Avg 4.8 (1220 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
Freshly baked every day! A classic chocolate chip cookie.
Chips$1.35
Enjoy your choice from our Lays, Doritos & Miss Vickies selection!
#10 Veggie
Avocado, Carrot, Cucumber, Bell Peppers, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
Jacks Urban Eats image

 

Jacks Urban Eats

2756 East Bidwell St, Folsom

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Buffalo Salad$12.25
Two spicy buffalo chicken strips, romaine, carrots, fuji apples, celery, blue cheese crumble, and caramelized pumpkin & sunflower seeds with blue cheese dressing.
Spicy Buffalo Sandwich$10.75
crisp-fried chicken breast, dipped in house-made buffalo sauce with crumbled blue cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sourdough roll.
Large Urban Fries$5.95
Fries topped with a spicy chili oil, blue cheese dressing, chili flakes and parsley.
13 Beach Hut Deli image

 

13 Beach Hut Deli

241 Blue Ravine Rd, Folsom

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cali Cheese Steak
Roast beef, marinade, cream cheese, monterey jack cheese, onions & peperoncinis on a toasted french roll. Dude: 530Cal/ Regular: 880Cal/ Large: 1320Cal/ X-Large: 1760Cal
Sunrise
Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 910Cal/ Large: 1240Cal/ X-Large: 1700Cal
Righteous Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, onions, sauerkraut, mustard, pickles & 1000 Island on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 470Cal/ Regular: 880Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
