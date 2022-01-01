Folsom sandwich spots you'll love
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough
2784 E Bidwell St, Folsom
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.75
Freshly baked every day! A classic chocolate chip cookie.
|Chips
|$1.35
Enjoy your choice from our Lays, Doritos & Miss Vickies selection!
|#10 Veggie
Avocado, Carrot, Cucumber, Bell Peppers, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
Jacks Urban Eats
2756 East Bidwell St, Folsom
|Spicy Buffalo Salad
|$12.25
Two spicy buffalo chicken strips, romaine, carrots, fuji apples, celery, blue cheese crumble, and caramelized pumpkin & sunflower seeds with blue cheese dressing.
|Spicy Buffalo Sandwich
|$10.75
crisp-fried chicken breast, dipped in house-made buffalo sauce with crumbled blue cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sourdough roll.
|Large Urban Fries
|$5.95
Fries topped with a spicy chili oil, blue cheese dressing, chili flakes and parsley.
13 Beach Hut Deli
241 Blue Ravine Rd, Folsom
|Cali Cheese Steak
Roast beef, marinade, cream cheese, monterey jack cheese, onions & peperoncinis on a toasted french roll. Dude: 530Cal/ Regular: 880Cal/ Large: 1320Cal/ X-Large: 1760Cal
|Sunrise
Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 910Cal/ Large: 1240Cal/ X-Large: 1700Cal
|Righteous Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, onions, sauerkraut, mustard, pickles & 1000 Island on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 470Cal/ Regular: 880Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*