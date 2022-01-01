Western Tap
Come in and enjoy!
GRILL
1301 N Western Ave • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1301 N Western Ave
Bloomington IL
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
BloNo Pizza Co
Come in and enjoy!
Mulligans
Come in and enjoy!
Bakery and Pickle
Come in and enjoy!
Tony's Taco's Downtown
Voted best tacos in BloNo!
Serving authentic Mexican cuisine seven days a week.